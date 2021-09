CHICAGO (8-8) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-7) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC. OPENING LINE: Rams by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Bears 24-10 on Oct. 26, 2020 in Inglewood, California. BEARS OFFENSE: OVERALL (26), RUSH (25), PASS (22), SCORING (t22). BEARS DEFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH...