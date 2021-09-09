Orioles' Matt Harvey: Another poor performance

Harvey didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Royals, giving up four runs (three earned) on nine hits and a walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out two. The veteran righty tossed 51 of 74 pitches for strikes before getting the hook, and he seemed headed for his 15th loss of the year before the O's erupted for all nine of their runs in the eighth inning. Harvey has managed to complete six frames only once in his last seven starts, struggling to a 6.48 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 1.9 HR/9 and 23:10 K:BB through 33.1 innings over that stretch. However, Baltimore's lack of dependable alternatives -- or prospects worth auditioning -- will likely keep Harvey in the rotation over the final weeks of the season.