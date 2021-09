Backes retired as a member of the Blues after signing a one-day contract with St. Louis on Thursday. Over his 15-year NHL career, Backes played 10 seasons with St. Louis in which he registered 206 goals and 254 assists in 727 games for the club. With additional stops in Boston and Anaheim, the Minneapolis native played in a total of 965 games after having been selected in the second round of the 2003 NHL Draft.