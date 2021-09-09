Moderna developing single-dose booster shot for COVID-19 and flu

Moderna announced Thursday that it is developing a single-dose vaccine that includes boosters against the COVID-19 virus and seasonal influenza.

“Today we are announcing the first step in our novel respiratory vaccine program with the development of a single dose vaccine that combines a booster against COVID-19 and a booster against flu,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement Thursday.

The company has been working on the combined shot, Bancel previously said.

A timeline for the development, research and release of the booster was not announced.

The White House announced last month that booster shots to fully vaccinated Moderna and Pfizer recipients should begin by Sept. 20. However, the Food and Drug Administration said Moderna’s boosters likely won’t be ready by that time.

Clinical trials studying the effectiveness of a booster for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is underway.

In addition to the announcement of the COVID-19 and flu booster, the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing Moderna’s studies on vaccines for children ages 6 months to 11 years old.

