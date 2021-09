Comedian Kate Quigley is feeling better after her accidental overdose, but she would rather not have her ex-boyfriend Darius Ruckercomment on her condition. After attempting to distance himself from any connection to her following the tragic events of Sept. 4 when Quigley and other partygoers suffered accidental overdoses when they allegedly used cocaine laced with fentanyl, Rucker gave a statement regarding her health. "You know, she's doing great. She's coming out of that," Rucker told PEOPLE before he performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas Friday. "I'm glad that she's doing that." He later added that his "heart goes out to all the other victims, but Quigley is doing okay." Quigley, 39, and Rucker, 55, dated in 2020.

