Toronto Film Festival: 9 Films That Have Buyers Circling
The Toronto International Film Festival kicks off Thursday and promises to be more sparsely attended than previous iterations which packed the Canadian city with leading lights of Hollywood, power-players and star-gazers. It’s a painful concession to the complexities of international travel during COVID, which is keeping many filmmakers, stars, studio executives and sales agents from making the trip across the border.www.nhregister.com
Comments / 0