Motorcyclist in Santa Rosa Suffers Major Injuries in Collision
A motorcyclist in Southeast Santa Rosa suffered major injuries after a collision Wednesday. It happened at the intersection of Hoen Avenue and Summerfield Road where the male motorcyclist collided with a Lexus SUV for unknown reasons. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries which are not considered life threatening. The female driver of the Lexus was uninjured. Cause of the crash is still under investigation.www.ksro.com
