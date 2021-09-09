Biden Pulls Gun-Control Advocate’s Nomination to Lead ATF After Pushback
Gun control advocate David Chipman will not lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, The Washington Post reported Thursday. President Joe Biden pulled Chipman’s nomination after Senate Republicans and some moderate Democrats expressed opposition to the choice. “Unfortunately, Republicans in Congress have made clear that they intend to use gun crime as a political talking point instead of taking serious steps to address it,” Biden said in a statement Thursday announcing the move.www.thedailybeast.com
