CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden Pulls Gun-Control Advocate’s Nomination to Lead ATF After Pushback

By Corbin Bolies
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gun control advocate David Chipman will not lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, The Washington Post reported Thursday. President Joe Biden pulled Chipman’s nomination after Senate Republicans and some moderate Democrats expressed opposition to the choice. “Unfortunately, Republicans in Congress have made clear that they intend to use gun crime as a political talking point instead of taking serious steps to address it,” Biden said in a statement Thursday announcing the move.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lowell Sun

Dix: Gun lobby pulls trigger on nominee

In a case that shows the enduring corrupt power of the U.S. gun lobby, on Sept. 9 President Biden was forced to withdraw his nomination of David Chipman as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Chipman was well-qualified for the job. He served 25 years as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden dealt a political blow after committee rejects drug pricing control bill

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce rejected a key drug pricing control bill in a stunning rebuke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership. Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters and Kathleen Rice voted alongside their Republican colleagues on the panel, creating a 29-29 tie on the vote to pass the legislation during a committee hearing Wednesday. The hearing was held to mark up parts of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the Build Back Better Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Democratic centrists want Biden to nominate a new ATF director

Senate Democratic centrists are calling on President Joe Biden to nominate another director for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms a week after lukewarm support from those same lawmakers prompted Biden to pull his initial pick. The White House withdrew David Chipman's nomination amid hesitation from members of the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Gephardt Daily

Biden withdraws ATF director nomination

Sept. 10 (UPI) — President Joe Biden on Thursday withdrew his nomination of David Chipman to serve as head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Biden blamed Republicans in Congress for blocking Chipman’s confirmation. “Unfortunately, Republicans in Congress have made clear that they intend to use gun...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on President Biden Withdrawing His Nomination of David Chipman for ATF Director

HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement after news broke that President Biden was withdrawing his nomination of David Chipman to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco, and Explosives (ATF):. “President Biden finally withdrew his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KABC

Sanity: Controversial ATF Nomination Withdrawn

(Washington, DC) — President Biden is withdrawing his nomination of David Chipman to lead the ATF. Chipman is a former, veteran ATF agent who ran into trouble with Republicans and some Democrats over his alliance with gun control advocacy groups. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki [[ SAH-kee ]] called Chipman’s service “exemplary.” The President released a statement saying, “Republicans in Congress have made clear that they intend to use gun crime as a political talking point instead of taking serious steps to address it.”
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabrielle Giffords
Person
Joe Biden
thechronicle-news.com

Biden withdraws controversial ATF nominee after bipartisan concern

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden on Thursday announced the withdrawal of his controversial nominee, David Chipman, to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Several leading Republicans were outspoken opponents of Chipman for his past anti-gun comments and more aggressive gun control policies as well...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Biden pulls nomination of Chipman to lead ATF firearms agency

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday withdrew his nomination of gun control advocate David Chipman to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives - a federal agency pivotal in his goal of lowering U.S. firearms violence - blaming Republican opposition. Chipman, who previously worked for the ATF...
U.S. POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Biden expected to pull ATF director nomination of David Chipman

WASHINGTON — With the nomination of David Chipman expected to be withdrawn, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will continue to operate without a Senate-confirmed director, as it has since 2015. President Joe Biden’s decision to pull back Chipman’s nomination came as it was clear that he could...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atf#Republicans#The Washington Post#Senate#Democrats#Americans#A White House
Daily Mail

Republicans celebrate a 'win for the Second Amendment' as Biden WITHDRAWS 'unhinged gun-grabber' David Chipman as his nomination to head the ATF

Republicans celebrated on Thursday as Joe Biden withdrew his nomination for David Chipman to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). GOP lawmakers and politicians, as well as gun rights advocacy groups, lauded the move to block a so-called 'gun-grabber' from rising to a position where they felt he could attack the Second Amendment.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
West Virginia Record

Morrisey praises Biden's withdrawal of ATF nominee

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is praising news the Biden Administration has chosen to withdraw its nomination of David Chipman as director of the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Morrisey opposed the Chipman nomination, including sending a letter with other Republican AGs...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden to withdraw anti-gun ATF nominee Chipman after bipartisan backlash, report says

President Joe Biden plans to withdraw the controversial nomination of David Chipman for Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) following bipartisan backlash over Chipman’s gun control advocacy, two people with knowledge of the decision told the Washington Post on Thursday. Since his nomination in April,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bangor Daily News

White House to pull ATF nomination stalled by Angus King’s opposition

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s administration will withdraw the nomination of a gun-control advocate to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after he ran into bipartisan opposition in the Senate, a person familiar with the decision said Thursday. David Chipman is a former federal agent and adviser...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Scoop: Biden bombs with Manchin

President Biden failed to persuade Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to agree to spending $3.5 trillion on the Democrats' budget reconciliation package during their Oval Office meeting on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: Defying a president from his own party — face-to-face — is the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Why Biden Bet It All on Mandates

When President Joe Biden rolled out his plan requiring vaccinations on a mass scale, he sounded a bit like a gambler at a point of desperation. Biden’s presidency, and much of his legacy, hinges on defeating the prolonged pandemic. During a dismal summer of rising infections and deaths due to vaccine holdouts and the Delta variant, the pandemic seemed to have defeated him. Under the new rules, Biden hopes to pressure about 80 million more Americans to get their shots. It’s a political risk that opens him up to Republican attacks that he’s intruding on peoples’ freedoms, ahead of midterm elections that could easily strip the Democrats of their congressional majority. Biden gets this. He’s all in, win or lose.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy