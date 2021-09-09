'Beverly Hills, 90210' Alum Carol Potter Has A Shocking Theory On Why She Never Filmed One-On-One Scenes With TV Son Jason Priestley Until Season Seven

Carol Potter shared a surprising revelation about her time on Beverly Hills, 90210 that loyal devotees may not have ever noticed before. The 73-year-old — who played Cindy Walsh on the '90s drama series — recently appeared on "Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef" and pointed out that throughout her time on the show, she didn't film any one-on-one scenes with Jason Priestley (who portrayed her TV son, Brandon Walsh) until season seven. "I find that bizarre," Potter admitted.