Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden floats run for office

T he Navy SEAL who helped kill Osama bin Laden said the country has a leadership void, suggesting he might take action to fill it.

"Our great nation needs real leaders," Robert O'Neill, who helped kill bin Laden during a 2011 raid in Pakistan , said Wednesday on Twitter .

"I might get back in the fight," he wrote. "Thoughts?"

Whether O'Neill's comments foreshadow a political run is unclear, but the SEAL followed his initial tweet with two posts expressing his party affiliation, or lack thereof, and thoughts on politics .



"I'm not a republican. I'm not a democrat. I'm an American. So are you," he said. "Politicians think you are stupid."

"Ever notice that politicians become millionaires while DC produces absolutely nothing?" he asked.

These comments are the tip of the iceberg in a Twitter storm that saw O'Neill, whose bio describes him as a "Former Navy dude. Current Beer dude," address several topics of contention in American politics.

Beginning with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , O'Neill sought to make sure his followers knew the CDC is not an elected body and even alluded to Adolf Hitler in the process.



"The CDC is not elected, mein fuhrer," he wrote.

The SEAL also commented on the abortion debate.



"I don’t push my religion on anyone. You do you," he said. "But nothing makes the Devil happier than abortion ."

Before suggesting he might be part of the answer to America's lack of leadership, O'Neill tweeted about a video that showed a person in a gorilla mask throwing an egg at Larry Elder , a California Republican gubernatorial candidate.

He wrote that Elder can give him a call for relief from the liberal mobs.



"So @larryelder ... Give me a call," he wrote. "I’ll handle these mobs. We got this."

"I’ve had enough of leftists hijacking the term 'liberal'. These leftists are the problem. They are trying to destroy you. Wake up."

O'Neill concluded by commending the work of one of the greatest musical composers of the late Baroque period.



"If you don’t appreciate Johann Sebastian Bach… we can’t be friends," he said.

