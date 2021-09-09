CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Eyeglasses for school kids boost academic performance, study finds

By Jill Rosen
jhu.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents who received eyeglasses through the school-based Vision for Baltimore program scored higher on reading and math tests, Johns Hopkins researchers from the Wilmer Eye Institute and School of Education found in the largest clinical study of the impact of glasses on education ever conducted in the United States. Students who struggled the most academically before receiving glasses showed the greatest improvement, the researchers found.

hub.jhu.edu

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Beutner
Person
Johns Hopkins

Comments / 0

Community Policy