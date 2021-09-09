CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisell, Metheny and more Modern Masters Reveal their Creative Journeys in “Guitar Talk” by Joel Harrison

Cover picture for the articleSince 2010, the annual Alternative Guitar Summit has presented dozens of daring players who push the boundaries of this ubiquitous instrument to their most inventive, unexpected and beautiful extremes. Now the festival’s founder, Brooklyn-based guitarist/composer Joel Harrison, is revealing the inspirations and creative journeys of 27 of guitardom’s most intrepid masters in a new book, Guitar Talk: Conversations with Visionary Players (Terra Nova Press).

Pat Metheny
Vernon Reid
Joel Harrison
Mary Halvorson
Rez Abbasi
Nels Cline
Bill Frisell
John Zorn
David Tronzo
Joni Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
