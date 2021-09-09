Dave Matthews Band Goes Without Carter Beauford & Stefan Lessard In Oregon

Dave Matthews Band tour resumed on Wednesday at Les Schwab Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon, where once again the group played without founding drummer Carter Beauford and bassist Stefan Lessard. Both Carter and Stefan were unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19. The band played in multiple formats last night as the did this past weekend at The Gorge and were joined for parts of the show by keyboardist Elijah Pigg and Dumpstaphunk bassist Tony Hall.