OC’s first poet laureate wants to redefine the role
Natalie Graham, Orange County’s first poet laureate, grew up in a home where poems were not only written but considered valuable presents to be treasured. “My mother would write poems as gifts for people and to celebrate people. She would write a poem and have it engraved on a plaque and give it to somebody,” said Graham, a Cave Canem fellow, associate professor and department chair of Cal State Fullerton’s African American studies department.www.ocregister.com
