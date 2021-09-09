CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

OC’s first poet laureate wants to redefine the role

By Paul Hodgins
OCRegister
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatalie Graham, Orange County’s first poet laureate, grew up in a home where poems were not only written but considered valuable presents to be treasured. “My mother would write poems as gifts for people and to celebrate people. She would write a poem and have it engraved on a plaque and give it to somebody,” said Graham, a Cave Canem fellow, associate professor and department chair of Cal State Fullerton’s African American studies department.

