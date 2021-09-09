CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coveo Releases New Training Portal, Developer Toolkits, and Low-code and Pro-code Tools

Cover picture for the articleNew tools help to enable creators – digital practitioners and developers – to overcome the unique challenges of building and maintaining relevant search technology. Coveo, a leader in relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today at Relevance 360 announced a range of new tools and a new learning community to help digital practitioners and developers build relevant experiences across websites, apps, and platforms.

