Coveo Releases New Training Portal, Developer Toolkits, and Low-code and Pro-code Tools
New tools help to enable creators – digital practitioners and developers – to overcome the unique challenges of building and maintaining relevant search technology. Coveo, a leader in relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today at Relevance 360 announced a range of new tools and a new learning community to help digital practitioners and developers build relevant experiences across websites, apps, and platforms.martechseries.com
Comments / 0