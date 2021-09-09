Italian anti-terrorism police raid homes of anti-vaccine proponents over violence concerns

Italian police raided the homes of eight people allegedly advocating violence, specifically against journalists, in protests against the government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Authorities cautioned the public on Thursday over anti-vaccine proponents who called for armed attacks during anti-government protests this weekend, some of whom previously advocated for "blowing up trucks" run by TV networks. No explosives were found during the police raid, although police uncovered a set of brass knuckles, according to Milan anti-terrorism police chief Guido D’Onofrio.

The movement against vaccines stands vehemently against the Italian government's Green Pass, which is required to enter many venues during the COVID-19 pandemic. Police said the people were being investigated for incitement to crime, adding that searches had been conducted in six Italian provinces, including in Milan and Rome, the Washington Post reported .

The group being investigated calls themselves "the warriors," according to information obtained from the Telegram messaging app, a platform that allows users to send encrypted messages.

Investigators suspect the group was using Telegram to organize activities and encourage other people to carry out attacks on other cities, authorities adding that the group was preparing to commit an attack at a planned protest in Rome on Saturday and Sunday.

The Green Pass is a digital or paper certificate that displays whether someone has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, whether they have tested negative for the illness or if they recently recovered from an infection.

The vaccine certificate was previously a requirement only to dine indoors, access gyms, or attend crowded venues but recently extended to domestic travel on planes and other public transportation services.

Protests against the vaccine cards have manifested sporadically in recent weeks, starting with a few thousand participants earlier this summer. Recent protests have been more sparsely attended.

