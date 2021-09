Free Consultations and Workshops on Legal, Financial and Care Issues for Older Adults. Westchester County Executive George Latimer is pleased to announce that the 21st Annual Senior Law Day will take place on Thursday, September 30 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Ridge Road Park, 287 Ridge Road in Hartsdale. The free event will be held outside at the park to ensure everyone’s safety.