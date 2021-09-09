Premier League Viewers Use Live Chat Once Every 1.4 Seconds as Consumers Embrace Digital Social Experiences
TrueID offers live chat service to users watching Premier League fixtures to build and nurture communities. TrueID users watching the recent Liverpool vs. Chelsea Premier League fixture sent one message every 1.4 seconds via the app’s live chat feature. TrueID, the sole broadcaster of Premier League in Thailand, is evolving the football viewing experience through in-app social experiences, powered by Amity.martechseries.com
