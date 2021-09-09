Monetized Social Media Platform, Fanbase Grants Equity To 23-Member Creator Advisory Board

Bill Campbell Formerly Of TikTok/Bytedance Joins As Advisor To Help Launch Flickz, New Short-form Video Editor. Fanbase, the subscription social platform that empowers any user to monetize their content, has granted equity to all 23 members of its Creator Advisory Board. The Creator Advisory Board was formed in response to the disparities and inequities rampant within the entire creator economy. As part of their role on the Board, creatives across the nation – especially Black creatives – will shape the design of Fanbase’s new video function firsthand, specifically tailoring the feature to address the specific needs of creatives often left behind, or insufficiently compensated for their work in the digital space.