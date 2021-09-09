CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On September 9 in Rangers history: Kaapo Kakko’s insane goal

Cover picture for the articleWhat happened on September 9 in the history of the New York Rangers. When the New York Rangers won the second overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft Lottery, the only question was whether the Devils, picking first, would take Jack Hughes or Kaapo Kakko. With Hughes the consensus number one pick and a center, there was little suspense the night of the draft. The Rangers ended up with Kakko and on this date in 2019, it looked like they had a gem.

