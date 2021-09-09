Man, Hanif Crump, Dies In Strawberry Mansion Double Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 24-year-old man has died Thursday after being shot several times earlier this week, police say. The man was later identified as Hanif Crump. Crump was shot two times in his head, two times in his left arm, and once in the torso early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on the 2300 block of West York Street, which is around the corner from where he lived in Strawberry Mansion.