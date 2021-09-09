Zappix Expands Its On-Demand Visual Self-Service Offering With C-Zentrix Video Call and Text Chat Integrations
The leading on-demand Visual Self-Service provider has integrated with CZ Video Chat and CZ Chat to further expand its customer service offering. Zappix, the leading On-Demand Visual Self-Service provider, has expanded its innovative digital customer service offering by integrating video call and text chat solutions from C-Zentrix into the flagship Zappix Visual IVR solution, as well as its other visual self-service offerings.martechseries.com
