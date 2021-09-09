CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Unfinished Labs Reinvents the Social Network as a Shared Public Resource Accessible Across Applications and Controlled by its Users

By prweb
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew technology frees the social network from closed, proprietary platforms, securing individual data rights and establishing a forum for open collaboration. Unfinished Labs announces the reinvention of the social network as a shared, public resource, freeing technology that historically has been locked in proprietary platforms. At the core is an open-source protocol that establishes a shared social graph that is no longer dependent on a specific application or a centralized platform, and will be controlled and governed by its users. Version 1.0 of this protocol — named the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol, or DSNP — as well as a set of demo apps, smart contracts and a software development kit, is now available as part of Project Liberty, an initiative to create a more equitable civic architecture for the web.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Navdeep Saini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Social Network#Social Networking#Social Economy#Smart Contracts#Project Liberty#Martech#Dsnp 1 0
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Ethereum

Comments / 0

Community Policy