TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday morning announced that, beginning October 15, 2021, all Baltimore County government employees who are not vaccinated will be required to be tested for COVID-19 weekly.

“Public health is a shared responsibility, and we each have to do our part in order to protect the health and wellbeing of our workforce and the public we serve,” Olszewski said. “Vaccinations are still our best tool in our ongoing fight against COVID-19 and I want to thank all our public employees who are joining us to lead by example to protect ourselves and our loved ones across Baltimore County.”

Nearly 77 percent of Baltimore County residents aged 12 and older have received at least one vaccine dose.

However, since July 30, 2021, Baltimore County has experienced an increase in hospitalizations and the County continues to see a significant amount of transmission of COVID-19. In response to this alarming spike, Olszewski previously declared a local state of emergency on August 24, 2021.

Under the new planned policy, all County employees will have until October 15, 2021 to submit proof of full or partial vaccination, or a waiver request for medical or religious reasons. Individuals who choose to not be vaccinated, or who have an approved waiver, will be required to be tested on a weekly basis. The administration is engaging with the County’s labor representatives as policy details are finalized.

Additionally, County Executive Olszewski on Thursday also announced plans to sign an Executive Order to continue support for expanded outdoor dining options for restaurants and bars.

The County’s prior effort allowing expanded outdoor options for restaurants and bars was set to expire this week.

The post Olszewski announces new COVID-19 vaccination policy for Baltimore County employees appeared first on Nottingham MD .