Eddie R. Buttry 77, of Sneedville, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, September 5, 2001. He was a life-long resident of Sneedville, but was most recently living in Knoxville under the care of his children. He received the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior and was baptized in 1968 at Sneedville First Baptist Church. He was kind and generous to all who knew him, especially animals of any kind. Eddie was a self-employed business owner, most notably Buttry Paving Co., Sneedville Paving Co., and Buttry Stone Co. He was a life-long member of the Republican Party and served the Hancock County Election Commission for 12 years.