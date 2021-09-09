CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

So You Got A Keurig. Now What?

By Khyati Dand
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maybe you need a cup of coffee first thing in the morning, even before your feet touch the floor. Or, you get through one too many coffees in a day and need a quick, convenient, and less expensive means of brewing grade A coffee. Maybe, the pandemic has caused you to appreciate brewing your own barista-style coffee at home. Whatever the reason may be, you have finally decided to take the plunge and invest in a shiny new Keurig to add to your kitchen. Congratulations, you are now one of the 33 million households in the U.S. to own a Keurig (via Xtalks).

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keurig Coffee#Instant Coffee#Coffee Machines#Coffee Pot#Food Drink#Beverages#K Cups#Cleaning#Country Living#Home#Subscribe Save#Business Insider#Coffee Dorks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Mashed

62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy