So You Got A Keurig. Now What?

Maybe you need a cup of coffee first thing in the morning, even before your feet touch the floor. Or, you get through one too many coffees in a day and need a quick, convenient, and less expensive means of brewing grade A coffee. Maybe, the pandemic has caused you to appreciate brewing your own barista-style coffee at home. Whatever the reason may be, you have finally decided to take the plunge and invest in a shiny new Keurig to add to your kitchen. Congratulations, you are now one of the 33 million households in the U.S. to own a Keurig (via Xtalks).