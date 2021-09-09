Wheeling officials break ground on new Wheeling Police Department Headquarters
WHEELING, W.Va. – After years of planning, renovations on a newer, modern headquarters for the City of Wheeling Police Department are finally underway. Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling police officers, Mayor Glenn Elliott, City Council, and City Manager Robert Herron along with city staff joined together Thursday morning to kick the project off with a ceremonial groundbreaking.www.wtrf.com
