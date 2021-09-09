CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chloe and Halle Bailey Are Dripping in Crystals Wearing Matching Silk Slips

By Sarah Wasilak
PopSugar
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChloe and Halle Bailey were among many of the celebrities who kicked off New York Fashion Week with a runway show, event, or two. The talented, Grammy-nominated singers attended Bulgari's celebration of the B.zero1 collection at Le Bain on the 18th floor of The Standard, welcoming the spotlight in matching satin Peter Do slips. Do actually staged his own runway on the same day in Brooklyn, so this style move from the Baileys was likely a salute to the brand, which is emerging on the scene and surely one to watch.

www.popsugar.com

