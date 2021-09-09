The Media Trust Keeps Publisher Audiences Safe with Expanded Creative-Blocking Capabilities

Real-time ad quality solution now offers enhanced security protocols as well as the ability to block sensitive creative content and heavy ads. The Media Trust, global leader in quantifying and managing digital risk, has launched a thoroughly upgraded Media Filter, the fastest and smartest real-time ad-creative blocker for digital media companies. The reconfigured ad quality solution features a bold new architecture that greatly expands publishers’ ability to block or notify on ad-related security threats; sensitive or problematic content within creative; scam or deceptive ads; and heavy creative that causes page latency and mars user experience.