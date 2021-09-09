RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch interested in USMNT role

RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch has admitted to eyeing up the USMNT head coach position after labelling the possibility as “incredibly interesting.”. Marcsch’s comments come after he interacted with a tweet that criticized the current national team manager Gregg Berhalter, causing a wave of controversy. Now, the RB Leipzig manager cleared up his intentions by affirming that the position is something he hopes to have in the future, should the right timing come together.