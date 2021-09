MADISON – The Natural Resources Board canceled its September meeting Thursday, an action that hasn't occurred for the board in 21 years. Board chair Frederick Prehn announced the cancellation of the meeting Thursday through his attorney, saying the department would not be proposing any agenda items for the meeting, nor providing staff. Prehn said he decided to cancel the meeting as the board can't function without the department's participation.

MADISON, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO