CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longmont, CO

Man killed in trench collapse in Longmont identified as Robert Castillo

By Kelsey Hammon
Daily Camera
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boulder County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the Denver man who died in a trench collapse Tuesday in Longmont as Robert Castillo. Castillo, 87, was working with an excavation company to replace a sewer line at a home in the 100 block of Baylor Drive, when the trench he was in collapsed. Authorities on Wednesday named Castillo Excavation as the company that was doing the work. The Better Business Bureau lists a Robert Castillo as the owner of the company.

www.dailycamera.com

Comments / 5

Aurora's Crafts Carrasco
10d ago

I wonder if he didn't have sons or son in-laws to have kept him from working he was too old to be doing this kind of work.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Police find body 'consistent with' Gabby Petito in Wyoming

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Crews searching a national park in Wyoming for missing Gabby Petito found a body "consistent" with the 22-year-old woman in a remote area on Sunday but have not yet made a formal identification, the FBI said. Petito was reported missing after her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, returned...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Longmont, CO
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Longmont, CO
Government
Longmont, CO
Accidents
Boulder County, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Accidents
Longmont, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Hill

Part of Texas border closed where thousands of Haitians crossed

The United States closed off a stretch of the Mexican border where thousands of Haitian migrants have been crossing between Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, and Del Rio, Texas, according to The Associated Press. Thousands of migrants them are currently living in squalid conditions under a bridge in Del Rio where temperatures...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trench#Rescuers#Accident#Longmont Fire Department

Comments / 0

Community Policy