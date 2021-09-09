Man killed in trench collapse in Longmont identified as Robert Castillo

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the Denver man who died in a trench collapse Tuesday in Longmont as Robert Castillo. Castillo, 87, was working with an excavation company to replace a sewer line at a home in the 100 block of Baylor Drive, when the trench he was in collapsed. Authorities on Wednesday named Castillo Excavation as the company that was doing the work. The Better Business Bureau lists a Robert Castillo as the owner of the company.