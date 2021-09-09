Drew Barrymore says Steven Spielberg was her first 'father figure' on 'Kimmel'

Drew Barrymore discussed her connection with Steven Spielberg on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Drew Barrymore discussed the impact filmmaker Steven Spielberg has had on her life while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Spielberg famously directed a young Barrymore in 1982's E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial with Kimmel mentioning on Wednesday how he recently watched the classic film with his kids.

"We actually had dinner with Steven Spielberg the other night, someone who is really kind of the first father figure I ever had and remained in my life as such," Barrymore said.

"He calls me his first kid. He held Olive and Frankie when they were born. You know he's just in my life and he's very important to me," she continued while mentioning her daughters, 8-year-old Olive and 7-year-old Frankie.

Barrymore recalled how Spielberg asked Frankie to act out a line. The actress noted that Frankie is the same age she was when she starred in E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.

"He looked at me and was like, 'Yep, she's got it.' It was so surreal to me to have that circle of life moment. It was so trippy," Barrymore said.

Barrymore will be resuming her daytime talk show starting on Monday.