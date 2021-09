ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) – A man from Hannibal was killed in a Wednesday morning crash in St. Charles County. A 2006 Harley Davidson Sportster was trying to pass a 2021 Toyota 4Runner when it hit the back of a 2015 Ram 3500 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive before 9 a.m. After the initial crash, the Toyota hit the Harley Davidson driver, killing him.