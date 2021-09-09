15 Films and Programs to Anticipate at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival kicks off today, a hybrid event that combines last year’s digital platform with in-person screenings for vaccinated viewers. (Just two days ago Canada’s Border Agency announced that fully vaxxed international visitors do not need to quarantine upon arrival.) The festival boasts about 100 films, roughly double last year’s selection but still much less than a normal year. That said, film historians will look at this ’21 edition to see what imprint the pandemic has made upon the films themselves. As our list of picks below indicates, a large number of films traveling to the festival are pandemic productions, produced amidst on-set zone and testing protocols, COVID safety supervisors and, sometimes, local lockdowns.