The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. Fifteen-year-old Florida teen, Paulinda Velasquez, spent 11 days on a ventilator after contracting Covid-19. Velasquez made a statement to CNN saying that she plans on getting vaccinated soon. She tested positive on July 11 for coronavirus. Less than a week later, she was in a Fort Lauderdale emergency room grappling for her life. She had pneumonia and was put into a medically induced coma. She now struggles to walk and pick things up. “It is a very serious virus. This virus does not pick and choose who to infect,” she said, her words aimed at the unvaccinated. “It could hit you as hard as it hit me. And I don’t want anybody to go through what I went through.” This virus is not a joke at all. Everyone still needs to take extra precaution now that restrictions have been reduced.