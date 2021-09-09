Kim Basinger Answers Every Question We Have About Playing Tom Petty’s Lady Corpse

It’s kind of easy to forget that “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” recorded by Tom Petty and his Heartbreakers in 1993, ascended straight to the band’s Greatest Hits album when it was recorded earlier that year. No, it’s not a Damn the Torpedoes or Southern Accents track, as much as the elder statesman of heartland rock makes “buy me a drink, sing me a song, take me as I come ‘cause I can’t! stay long!” sound like a timeless, romanticized ode to the rebels. It’s also, as fans can attest, paired with one hell of a head-scratcher of a music video, which stars Kim Basinger as a dead woman who … uh … gets into some sort of entanglement with Petty’s mortician character when she rolls up to the morgue. Her corpse enjoys a last supper, a candlelit waltz, and a seaside stroll with Petty. Maybe they knew each other; maybe they didn’t. You can interpret it as you want, but yeah, it’s pretty bizarre.