Nikon Z fc review

The Nikon Z fc is a triumph of design that offers a different shooting experience to the Nikon Z50 at a great price. The vari-angle screen is also an inspired choice that embodies Nikon's old-meets-new 'fusion' concept. More advanced photographers might miss the lack of weather-proofing and a larger full-frame sensor, especially considering current native lens availability. But for everyone else, the Z fc is a great mix of retro design and mirrorless shooting power.