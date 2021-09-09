CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNR policy board meeting canceled amid leadership fight

By TODD RICHMOND
Middletown Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources policy board’s chairman on Thursday canceled a September meeting after a top department official told him no one from the agency would participate amid a partisan fight over whether he should leave his post. Fred Prehn, an appointee of former...

