Japanese COVID-19 emergency extended

Japan on Thursday moved to extend its coronavirus restrictions on public events and activities by continuing a state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions to ease strains on the country’s health care system.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters that while the rate of new infections has started to slow, serious cases remain high amid a fifth wave of the virus in the country.

Suga said that the country hopes to start easing restrictions as more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, explaining that “inoculation of all those who wish to be vaccinated will be completed in October or November,” according to Reuters.

The restrictions for Tokyo and surrounding areas, which last month were extended until Sept. 12, will now remain in place until the end of the month.

The Associated Press reported that Suga, who has received criticism for delayed implementation of coronavirus mitigation measures, said Thursday that citizens should continue following restrictions, including by working from home and practicing social distancing, so everyone can soon “return to safe and prosperous daily lives.”

Economy and Fiscal Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who oversees the implementation of Japan’s coronavirus measures, said earlier in the day that the country must “stabilize medical systems and make sure that infections are steadily decreasing,” according to the AP.

Japan first issued the state of emergency for Tokyo in the days leading up to the 2021 Olympics and eventually began extending this to surrounding areas following reports of spikes in coronavirus infections.

According to Reuters, the average number of daily new COVID-19 infections fell by more than 6,900 over the past three weeks, with an average of roughly 12,400 new infections now reported each day.

Additionally, the pace of vaccinations in Japan has ramped up in recent months, with about 56 percent of the country’s total population fully vaccinated.

The extension of restrictions comes as Suga has announced that he will not run in his party’s leadership election later this month, opening up a path for his successor to become the next prime minister.

A Kyodo News poll released earlier this week had the country’s COVID-19 vaccine minister, Taro Kono, leading as voters’ top pick for Suga’s replacement.