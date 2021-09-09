Letter: On human nature

In the most recent God Squad column, Rabbi Gellman answers a question from a high school student by explaining that “The basic reason for our failure to see the divine spark in every other person and love our neighbor as we love ourselves is that we are made up of two very different substances. ... Sometimes our angelic nature prevails, and we produce acts of kindness, generosity and love. Other times our animal nature prevails, and we produce acts of jealousy, cruelty, bigotry and violence.”