Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney reportedly expecting first child

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence and her husband of two years, Cooke Maroney, are expecting their first child, a rep for the couple has confirmed to ABC News. Lawrence, 31, and her 37-year-old art gallery owner beau got engaged in 2019. They tied the knot in October of that year at Belcourt of Newport, a museum and historical site in Newport, Rhode Island, before family and a guest list that included famous friends like Adele, Emma Stone, and Cameron Diaz.