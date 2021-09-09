CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney reportedly expecting first child

983thecoast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar winner Jennifer Lawrence and her husband of two years, Cooke Maroney, are expecting their first child, a rep for the couple has confirmed to ABC News. Lawrence, 31, and her 37-year-old art gallery owner beau got engaged in 2019. They tied the knot in October of that year at Belcourt of Newport, a museum and historical site in Newport, Rhode Island, before family and a guest list that included famous friends like Adele, Emma Stone, and Cameron Diaz.

www.983thecoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Adele
Person
Cooke Maroney
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Abc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy