Best travel tripods 2021: lightweight tripods ideal for travel

As any travel photographer will tell you, stability is everything. It may seem to be mostly about location, composition, and what kind of camera you take on the road with you, but once you’ve found your perfect shot, you need to keep steady. If you’re planning creative shots or any kind of long exposure or repeated photography – such as landscape photography around sunset, time-lapses, or astrophotography – then a tripod is absolutely essential. Cue the best travel tripod.