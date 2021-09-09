CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

New London police: Woman charged in connection with fatal 2020 pedestrian crash

By Tara O'Neill
Register Citizen
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW LONDON — A city resident turned herself in on an active warrant stemming from a fatal pedestrian collision in November 2020, according to police. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2020, first responders were dispatched after several 911 calls about a vehicle and pedestrian collision in the area of Broad and Channing streets. The man who had been hit by a vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police said.

