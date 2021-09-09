CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyron Woodley provides update on “I love Jake Paul” tattoo and potential rematch

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley provided an update on the “I love Jake Paul” tattoo and a potential rematch between them. The original bet between Woodley and Paul was that the loser of the fight was supposed to get a tattoo of the other’s name, but Woodley didn’t end up getting the tattoo. Instead, “The Chosen One” told “The Problem Child” following his split decision loss that he would get the tattoo if Paul gave him the rematch. The two shook hands in the ring that night, but so far we haven’t heard of any date for the said rematch between these two men.

