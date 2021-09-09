CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Gerry Dulac’s 2021 NFL picks: Week 1 predictions

By Gerry Dulac
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteelers insider Gerry Dulac is back with his weekly NFL predictions. Follow along and see how we stack up all season. Last season: 171-98 (.635) Dallas Cowboys (6-10) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5), 8:20 p.m. — The Buccaneers will begin defense of their Super Bowl title in the same venue where they became the first team to win the Vince Lombardi trophy in their home stadium. And, if they can hold the Chiefs to one touchdown in that resounding victory, there is no reason they can’t do the same to the Cowboys, even with Dak Prescott back at quarterback. Prescott missed the final 11 games of last season with a fractured ankle and didn’t play at all in the preseason. Heck, even Tom Brady played a series or two.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gerry Dulac: Steelers are sending three-headed monster after QBs this season

The Steelers believed they had the best outside linebacker tandem in the NFL the past two seasons with T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree. Now they think they might have the best trio of outside edge rushers in the league. And that’s because of the addition of Melvin Ingram. That was...
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gerry Dulac: Steelers prove their mettle with grind-it-out win over Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It was not a typical season-opening win, not from the raucous celebration that was emanating from the Steelers’ locker room. And it wasn’t just whom the Steelers beat or where they beat them, but how they managed to come back and beat the Buffalo Bills. “Guys...
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gerry Dulac's Steelers chat transcript: 09.15.21

Gerry Dulac: OK kids, we will start our chat in just a couple minutes.... John: Gerry. I know it was only 1 week but the inability for us to push ball down field is concerning. W these wr’s we need to at least attempt it. Ben made a career out of it and I don’t get why we don’t take our shots. We have seen this story before. Claypool can’t be covered and worst case get a PI. Why do you think 7 doesn’t?
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers vs. Raiders: Gerry Dulac's observations as the game unfolds

Gerry Dulac is at Heinz Field for the Steelers’ home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are his quarter-by-quarter thoughts on the action. ●What would a Steelers-Raiders meeting without some nasty bitterness? It erupted when guard Trai Turner was ejected after an incident with defensive tackle Solomon Thomas on Najee Harris 25-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Replays appear to indicate Turner tried to spit on Thomas.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Drew Brees
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Steelers#Cowboys#Buffalo Bills#Afc East#Minnesota Vikings#Cincinnati Bengals#Detroit Lions#Dt Alim Mcneill Rrb#Houston Texans#Jaguars#Indianapolis Colts#Arizona Cardinals#Titans#Los Angeles Chargers#Washington Football Team#Kansas City Chiefs#Patriots
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Julian Edelman Has 1-Word Response To Tom Brady’s Last-Second Win

Eventually, Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset as the greatest quarterback to ever play. For now, he’s still ripping out opposing teams’ hearts in crunch time. With a little over a minute left on the clock and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing by one, Brady led his team down the field to set up Ryan Succop for a game-winning field goal. It was a masterful drive by Brady, as he completed clutch throws to Giovani Bernard, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin down the stretch.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Steelers Player Ejected For Disgusting Act

With the game still hanging in the balance, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from Sunday’s contest against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting on an opposing player. The madness broke out early on in the fourth quarter with the Steelers trailing 16-7. Ben Roethlisberger connected with running...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy