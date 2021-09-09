Gerry Dulac’s 2021 NFL picks: Week 1 predictions

Steelers insider Gerry Dulac is back with his weekly NFL predictions. Follow along and see how we stack up all season. Last season: 171-98 (.635) Dallas Cowboys (6-10) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5), 8:20 p.m. — The Buccaneers will begin defense of their Super Bowl title in the same venue where they became the first team to win the Vince Lombardi trophy in their home stadium. And, if they can hold the Chiefs to one touchdown in that resounding victory, there is no reason they can’t do the same to the Cowboys, even with Dak Prescott back at quarterback. Prescott missed the final 11 games of last season with a fractured ankle and didn’t play at all in the preseason. Heck, even Tom Brady played a series or two.