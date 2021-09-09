CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Princess of Wales takes the spotlight in Netflix's new trailer for Diana: The Musical

By Andrea Towers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released the official trailer for Diana: The Musical, set to premiere on the streaming platform two months ahead of the show's Broadway return. Filmed in 2020, the performance features the show's original cast including Jeanna de Waal (Kinky Boots, American Idiot) as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

