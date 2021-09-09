Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Ratings Are In

The fifth season of Rick And Morty came to a close this past Sunday, changing the universe of the Smith family that has become one of the biggest shows to ever originate on Adult Swim, and the ratings are in. With Rick And Morty becoming so successful that it has already been confirmed for seasons six and seven, it's no surprise to see that the ratings for the finale were big for the series and certainly were major for the programming block on Cartoon Network that has helped the channel hit new levels of popularity.