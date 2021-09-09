CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Ratings Are In

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fifth season of Rick And Morty came to a close this past Sunday, changing the universe of the Smith family that has become one of the biggest shows to ever originate on Adult Swim, and the ratings are in. With Rick And Morty becoming so successful that it has already been confirmed for seasons six and seven, it's no surprise to see that the ratings for the finale were big for the series and certainly were major for the programming block on Cartoon Network that has helped the channel hit new levels of popularity.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Future#The Citadel#Adult Swim#Cartoon Network#Cn News Schedules
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Community Policy