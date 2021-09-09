Now’s the time to panic about Steelers offensive line

The Steelers offensive line suffered some major losses in the offseason, and a lack of rebuilding means it is time to panic about this group. The NFL offseason is officially over, and now the focus is on winning regular-season games. The Pittsburgh Steelers enter this season as the reigning AFC North champions, but despite a strong record last year, most are expecting a down year for the squad due to the exodus of talented players this offseason. That said, the team got aggressive recently, and the roster is in far better shape now than it was before.