Minnesota State

Trampled by Turtles' Minnesota homecoming gigs exemplify the varying approaches to COVID rules

By Chris Riemenschneider
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tale of Trampled by Turtles' two Minnesota gigs this month exemplifies the uncertainty the entire concert industry is facing right now with COVID-19 guidelines. Fans have two chances to finally see the acoustic Americana sextet perform in its home state over the next two weekends, and the differences between the shows are rather stark: One is offering Wilco for extra entertainment, and the other is requiring proof of COVID vaccinations or negative test results for extra safety.

