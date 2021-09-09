Trampled by Turtles' Minnesota homecoming gigs exemplify the varying approaches to COVID rules

The tale of Trampled by Turtles' two Minnesota gigs this month exemplifies the uncertainty the entire concert industry is facing right now with COVID-19 guidelines. Fans have two chances to finally see the acoustic Americana sextet perform in its home state over the next two weekends, and the differences between the shows are rather stark: One is offering Wilco for extra entertainment, and the other is requiring proof of COVID vaccinations or negative test results for extra safety.